NextNav, VOS Systems Partner to Bring Vertical Location Technology to Worker Safety and Jobsite Analytics

MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, has partnered with VOS Systems to bring vertical location capabilities to its CoRe™ product line through NextNav's Pinnacle service. Together, the two companies will spearhead the first connected worker solution to have vertical location capabilities, providing increased employee safety, improving workplace efficiency, and allowing for faster emergency response to affected workers.

The addition of vertical location services through NextNav enhances VOS Systems' offerings without requiring additional localized or on-premise infrastructure and provides important location intelligence in multistory buildings and locations, even in areas without WiFi or internet access like construction sites. In industries like construction, vertical location capabilities provide information such as what floor a worker is on that can be critical in emergency situations and would otherwise be unavailable with traditional 2D location lone worker safety systems.

VOS Systems empowers businesses with internet of things (IoT) solutions designed to improve employee safety and increase workplace efficiency. Its technology provides location data on lone workers, including construction workers, warehouse employees, and school staff, which is critical in emergency situations and can be used to help businesses make decisions on staffing, safety, and privacy. CoRe™, VOS Systems' all-encompassing platform that connects people, equipment and tools using 5G enabled wearables and sensors designed for construction and other complex environments, will integrate NextNav's Pinnacle service, adding vertical location data for enhanced monitoring of workers.

"At NextNav, we're enhancing location data to the three-dimensional world we live in," said Dan Hight, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav. "By bringing our Pinnacle service to VOS Systems' technology, we're helping businesses understand what floor their workers are on, improving safety and communication. Together, we're setting a path forward for a safer and more efficient workplace for personnel across several industries from construction to education."

"We design our solutions to be ultra-scalable without the need for complicated on-site infrastructure or the need to encroach on people's cellphones. And central to our offering is safety. We understand the immediate need for vertical location to improve lone worker safety," said Omar Ghazzaoui, founder and CEO of VOS Systems. "Many lone workers work in multi-story buildings, and this implementation will allow our customers to have precise vertical location data on their whereabouts in the event of an emergency. This technology will allow us to improve emergency response and, ultimately, save lives."

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/

About VOS Systems

VOS Systems is breaking new ground with revolutionary 5G-enabled solutions to solve industry challenges by improving safety and security, maximizing ROI, reducing losses, and connecting you to what's important. Our flagship platform, CoRe™, enables the real-time flow of data from people, equipment, tools, and assets into one user-friendly platform for reliable insights and data-driven results. We also design, manufacture, and support a variety of ultra-scalable 5g-enabled solutions in partnership with industry experts worldwide. VOS Systems is proud of its commitment to create and manufacture all our hardware and firmware in the USA. The company is privately held with offices in Gainesville, FL and Dallas TX. For more information, please visit http://vosiq.com or follow VOS Systems on LinkedIn.

Contact

NextNav: media@nextnav.com

VOS: Info@vosiq.com

