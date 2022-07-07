Martin Baughman Trial Lawyers Earn Top Verdict Honors for 2021 IVC Filter Litigation

Dallas trial boutique stands out for successes in medical device defect litigation

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A $2.549 million jury verdict over a defective medical device secured by Martin Baughman trial lawyers has been recognized as one of the state's top 100 verdicts for 2021, according to an analysis by Texas Lawyer magazine and VerdictSearch.

The May 2021 verdict in Dallas federal court was the fourth-largest product defect verdict and the 51st largest overall in Texas. It was one of four similar trial victories by Dallas-based Martin Baughman law firm during a nine-week period between May and June 2021 during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

Firm co-founders Ben Martin and Laura Baughman were lead counsel in the litigation, which focused on claims that defective IVC filters caused medical complications and injuries after they were implanted. The filters are inserted into a major vein, the inferior vena cava (IVC), to prevent blood clots from moving to the heart and lungs.

The firm's performance in 2021 solidified its national reputation for prevailing in complicated litigation involving dangerous products, mass torts and catastrophic personal injury claims.

"These cases require real expertise and legal skill but also a passion for justice," said Ms. Baughman. "Our lawyers develop a mastery of the facts, but it's their advocacy that really stands out, enabling them to communicate to juries in a way that really resonates."

In 2019, Mr. Martin and Ms. Baughman were co-counsel in bellwether multidistrict litigation over Cook Medical's IVC filter. The $3 million verdict in that case marked the first-ever design defect finding by a jury in an IVC filter case.

"The pace of our trial work in 2021 is something few law firms of any size can match," said Mr. Martin. "It was truly remarkable to be part of this team and see everyone rise to the occasion to achieve justice for our clients."

In addition to the IVC filter litigation, Martin Baughman secured significant confidential settlements in 2021 in other medical device and medical malpractice cases. The firm is among the finalists for National Law Journal's 2022 Elite Trial Lawyers honors.

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents and injuries caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence.

