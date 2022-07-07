Hydrow Launches Latest Fitness Innovation: The Hydrow Wave

The new, lighter rower making it perfect for any home, anywhere

BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrow® , the leading at-home connected rowing brand that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to your home, today released their newest innovation: the Hydrow Wave rowing machine. Designed to address two of the biggest barriers that prevent people from bringing a rowing machine into their homes - space and cost - the Hydrow Wave is significantly lighter and $1,000 less than the original Hydrow to support an even broader range of consumer lifestyles. Additionally, since the Hydrow Wave is so light and compact, it can be sent via UPS as quickly as overnight – no scheduled delivery required.

The Hydrow Wave delivers Hydrow's signature experience via patented computer-controlled dynamic resistance that mimics the feel of water with immersive content streamed live and on-demand from waterways around the world. Where other rowers rely on noisy chains, fans, or water tanks, the Hydrow Wave features electromagnetic braking, high-quality polyester webbing and a custom-designed spring assembly – all to ensure super smooth and whisper-quiet operation. What separates this model from the original is its small footprint, mobility and price point. The Hydrow Wave's two-piece polycarbonate monocoque frame elegantly achieves strength and form, delivering the same quality and durability in a package 30% lighter than the original Hydrow.

"Our goal for Hydrow from the very beginning has been to democratize the sport of rowing, and make it universally accessible for people everywhere. We know that two of the most significant barriers for entry are cost and space in the home," says Bruce Smith, Founder & CEO, Hydrow, Inc. "We've worked tirelessly to create an even more accessible, lighter rower that will fit seamlessly into people's lives. The Hydrow Wave will allow us to share the truly special experience of on-water rowing with even more people around the world."

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the brand and the industry, as Hydrow has experienced continued momentum with revenue growing more than 3x from 2020 to 2021 despite shifting consumer habits and a reckoning within the fitness industry. Over the past year, the brand has raised multiple rounds of funding, attracting celebrity investors such as Kevin Hart, Lizzo, and Justin Timberlake, bringing total funding to $255M. The brand has also recently expanded offerings for its growing community of over 200,000 users – with new workouts from across US and Europe and complimentary 1:1 Personal Coaching sessions with every Hydrow purchase in the US.

Consumers can purchase the Hydrow Wave at Hydrow.com and BestBuy.com today, and select Fabletics stores starting in July. For more information and updates on Hydrow, visit http://hydrow.com .

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the leading at-home connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead members through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups – twice that of cycling or running – as well as yoga, Pilates, functional movement and strength training for a full-body, full-service fitness solution. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full-body workout.

