EarlySign Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Roche on AI Solution for Early Detection of Lung Cancer

Global Agreement Calls for Development and Commercialization of EarlySign LungFlag™ to Accelerate Earlier Identification and Treatment of Lung Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign (earlysign.com), a pioneering company developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) based clinical predictive analytics, announced today the signing of a new partnership with Roche, which will focus on innovative, evidence-based solutions for early detection of lung cancer. In 2020, over 235,000 people in the US[1] and over 2.2 million people worldwide[2] were diagnosed with lung cancer. Lung cancer has the second largest incidence of all cancers and is the deadliest cancer for both men and women.

The goal of this new collaborative effort is to deliver validated clinical machine learning models to advance lung cancer identification which can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment. Early identification of high-risk individuals has the potential to improve lung cancer survival rates by finding the disease at an earlier stage when it is more likely to be curable.

By using proven, highly accurate models based on variety of signals including basic demographic, medical, drug, and routine clinical lab data, EarlySign's LungFlag™ is designed to help providers focus additional effort on enriched sub-populations flagged by LungFlag and determine care pathways such that follow-up screenings can be more precisely prescribed in a cost-effective manner.

This new agreement builds on an already existing collaboration between Roche's Diagnostics division and EarlySign, which originally focused on a personalized health solution for early detection of gastric cancer. Structured to bring new clinical machine learning solutions to the global market, the collaboration further demonstrates the parties desire to transform healthcare delivery through digital solutions with smart algorithms that allow personalized preventive care to improve outcomes for patients while making care more affordable and sustainable.

"As the only company combining pharma and diagnostics solutions, as well as cutting-edge tech and data capabilities under one roof, we are working towards a future in which treatments are targeted to an individual's needs" commented James Sabry, Head of Roche Pharma Partnering. "To achieve this goal, we are eager to team up with innovative partners like EarlySign, who share our vision to enable better decision-making and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

"Our ongoing partnership with Roche's Diagnostics and now also the Pharmaceuticals division helps accelerate the development and deployment of transformational technologies that create new opportunities to ease the burden of serious disease for people throughout the world," commented Ori Geva, CEO and co-founder of EarlySign. "Our partnership with Roche continues to put patients first by seeking better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases. Our proven machine learning infrastructure and modeling capabilities provide vital insights that create clinical efficiencies allowing for more precise and personalized care."

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign helps healthcare stakeholders keep patients healthier longer. Their software solutions derive actionable and personalized clinical insights from health data. EarlySign's AlgoMarkers and predictive solutions can help clients select enriched subpopulations and more accurately identify and prioritize patients for multiple conditions for interventions to halt or prevent the serious complications from the onset of disease or optimize clinical trials design and recruitment. The company's machine learning purpose-built platform and development environment enables fast and high-quality development of custom models and adaptation or reuse of pre-built models supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals.

Amongst numerous publications and studies, EarlySign was a named a winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge. Founded in 2013, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit: https://earlysign.com/ .

