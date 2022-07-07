David Berger Joins Broadstreet, Greenville-Based Private Equity Firm

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstreet, Inc. a Greenville-based private equity firm, recently announced that David Berger, formerly Chief Operating Officer of Hospitality America, has been appointed as Senior Managing Director of Business Operations for Broadstreet. Mr. Berger will be responsible for a wide range of day-to-day operations including oversight of hospitality properties, enhancement of crypto based projects and development of land opportunities.

David Berger, formerly Chief Operating Officer of Hospitality America, has been appointed as Senior Managing Director of Business Operations for Broadstreet. (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to join Broadstreet, one of the fastest growing private equity firms in the Southeast," said Mr. Berger.

"I'm thrilled to join Broadstreet, one of the fastest growing private equity firms in the Southeast," said Berger. "I look forward to participating in the dynamic growth of a multi-billion dollar business and taking my years of real estate, hospitality and business operational experience and plugging it into their many projects."

With almost seven years in operational history, Broadstreet has grown to overseeing more than 600 people employed in its various business lines. Broadstreet has become a dominant player in the private equity industry in the Carolinas with more than $3 billion in transactions. The company is a leading equity provider in infrastructure development and partners with nationally known homebuilder brands like D.R. Horton, Lennar, Pulte, Meritage and Ryan Homes, as well as Marriott and Hilton Hotels in the hotel development side. Broadstreet has other subsidiaries related to specialty finance, home development, restaurants and land banking.

Mr. Berger is a veteran of the hospitality and economic development industry. Prior to Broadstreet, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Hospitality America, which operates more than 20 hotels around the United States. He has served as General Manager for many respected hotel brands, including Starwood Hotel & Resorts, Marriott and others. Since arriving in Greenville in 2013, Mr. Berger has been an active member of the community, serving on the Executive Board of Directors for Visit Greenville SC and Artisphere. Mr. Berger has also served for six consecutive years on the Accommodations Tax Advisory committee (ATAX) for the City of Greenville, SC.

"We're confident David will add tremendous value to our brand and our subsidiary businesses as we continue to expand. David has a great understanding of how our close-knit team values strong relationships with our investors and commitment to performance. He will be an excellent addition to our leadership team as we take Broadstreet to the next level," commented David Feingold, CEO of Broadstreet.

"We have known David Berger professionally for multiple decades and his acumen, experience and high profile standing in the Carolinas will allow us to continue our march towards continuing our growth in both North and South Carolina," stated Joseph Baldassarra, President of Broadstreet.

ABOUT BROADSTREET

Broadstreet is a private equity firm based in Greenville, S.C. with an impressive track record of identifying promising growth sectors for capital investments. The company has achieved approximately $3 billion in transactions and more than 600 people employed in the businesses it controls. Broadstreet is also the largest land infrastructure developer in the Carolinas with more than 40 projects that cover approximately 30,000 home sites. The firm's significant development business has allowed expansion to ancillary real-estate based opportunities that include home development, land banking, and hotel lodging. For more information, visit broadstreetprivateequity.com.

Broadstreet is a private equity firm based in Greenville, S.C. with an impressive track record of identifying promising growth sectors for capital investments. For more information, visit broadstreetprivateequity.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadstreet, Inc.