CDF's New Top Fitments for Intermediate Bulk Container Liners set to Transform Operations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDF Corporation, a global leader in flexible packaging for fifty years, announces the launch of the DN50 and Camlock top fitments for filling. The DN50 and Camlock are top fitments that replace the traditional 2-inch BSP fitment for Intermediate Bulk Container liners. They offer a new way for customers to fill their IBC liners efficiently and effectively.

"The DN50 and Camlock fitments thread more easily and eliminate the need for adaptors," said Jay Waltz, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at CDF Corporation. "The combination delivers a superior user experience and better performance."

Features and benefits of the DN50 and Camlock include.

A simple and direct connection eliminates the need for additional couplers. By removing the couplers, we avoid potential contamination introduced by using traditional BSP fitments.

The tamper-evident feature prevents unauthorized access as the product moves through the transit journey.

DN50 and Camlock connections thread from the outside rather than the inside in traditional BSP fitments. The outside threading feature ensures product integrity by removing the risk of contamination and misalignments in the threading.

The DN50 and Camlock are a replacement for all 2-inch BSP fitments and are available for all Form Fit and Pillow style liners.

The DN50 and Camlock will be available starting immediately. For more information on the DN50 and Camlock, visit https://www.cdf1.com/the-camlock-and-dn50/.

About CDF Corporation: CDF Corporation is a global company that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: Deep Draw Vacuum-Forming, Blow Molding, and Heat Sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 1 liter to 1,000 liters in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO and SQF certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.

The DN50 and Camlock are top fitments that replace the traditional 2-inch BSP fitment for Intermediate Bulk Container liners. (PRNewswire)

