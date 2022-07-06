Wolters Kluwer's David Bartolone to Speak on Panel at British and Irish Association of Law Librarians Annual Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will participate in a panel at the 52nd Annual British and Irish Association of Law Librarians Annual Conference (BIALL) held on July 6 -8.

With more than 25 years' experience in professional information services, Mr. Bartolone oversees Wolters Kluwer's International Group while leading the overall strategy and vision for the international business. The International Group is known globally for producing products and services that cross boundaries and jurisdictions, with information, insights and tools that enable professionals to navigate the increasingly global aspect of law. At this year's Annual Conference, he will participate in a panel on the ever-changing landscape of international legal research. On the panel, led by Masoud Gerami of vLex, Mr. Bartolone will join Junior Browne of CARILAW, University of the West Indies; Sarah Kennedy of Mishcon de Reya; and Robin Chesterman of vLex.

"I am looking forward to discussing the future of international legal research at this year's conference," said David Bartolone, General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As the regulatory landscape continues to shift across several countries, it is more important than ever for legal professionals to have the right tools and knowledge to make informed decisions, and I hope that participants at this panel will come away from the discussion with useful information and best practices."

The British and Irish Association of Law Librarians 52nd Annual Conference will be held from July 6-8 at Wyboston Lakes Resort in the United Kingdom. The theme of this year's conference will be Our Journey to New Horizons: Leading Innovation and Knowledge. This conference brings together leading professionals working with legal information in the UK and Ireland. The conference provides an opportunity to learn about and discuss, formally and informally, the key issues affecting the legal information profession.

To learn more about the conference, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/0409fdce-52f8-488d-bb2b-f625928c26d8/summary. To learn more about Kluwer Law International's portfolio, visit booth #20 on the event's exhibition floor to meet representatives in person, or go to www.KluwerLaw.com.

