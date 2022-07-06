WiLAN Signs Second Wireless License in Automotive Industry

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) subsidiary Wi‐LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with a company in the automotive industry. The licensed patents relate to wireless technology.

"We are very pleased to have now signed a second major automotive maker to our wireless technology patents," said Andrew Parolin, President and CEO of WiLAN. "We believe this license demonstrates the continued strength of WiLAN's wireless portfolio and, in particular, its relevance to LTE and 5G technology used in many vehicles today."

The license fees payable to WiLAN and all other terms and conditions of this agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.