Carbonfund.org Featured at Aspen Ideas Festival Discussion of Carbon Offsets

EAST AURORA, N.Y., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for carbon offsets — from both consumers and companies — is higher than ever. Consumers like buying them to offset their own carbon footprints, and corporations rely heavily on them to achieve carbon neutrality goals until their supply chains can truly decarbonize. But the voluntary carbon offsets market is complicated and can be difficult to navigate without expertise.

Linda Kelly, Senior Vice President of Programs & Partnerships at Carbonfund.org Foundation, was honored to serve as a panelist at the Aspen Ideas Festival, hosted by The Aspen Institute to discuss the importance of carbon offsets and how they are a critical part of meeting sustainability goals for both individuals and businesses of all sizes. Also joining the discussion are Greg Gershuny, Executive Director of The Aspen Institute's Energy and Environment Program, Kristina Friedman, Head of ESG Strategy at PayPal, and Bill Leslie, CEO of Soli Solutions.

When deliberating the resources that people should be considering when entering into the carbon offset market, Linda Kelly pointed out, "There are a lot of organizations, like Carbonfund.org, that can assist with carbon emissions calculations through fairly simple tools for individuals and smaller companies that might not have their hands on the data that they need." Kelly continued, "Along the way you'll have opportunities to understand your carbon footprint and look for ways to reduce it."

To learn more about individual carbon offsets or how businesses of all sizes can calculate and neutralize their carbon footprint please watch the full Aspen Ideas Festival discussion or visit Carbonfund.org.

About Carbonfund.org Foundation:

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual, business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact. Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified. The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

About The Aspen Institute:

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. The Aspen Ideas Festival explores significant ideas and issues that touch all parts of our society.

