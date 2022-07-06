ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2022

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and 7.2% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 16.9% above the levels reported in Jun 2019.
Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 7.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly domestic traffic, while international traffic continued to gradually recover.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
June
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,887,405
2,681,950
3,219,443
20.0
11.5
17,450,634
12,424,008
18,837,881
51.6
7.9
Domestic Traffic
1,419,994
1,300,432
1,460,451
12.3
2.8
7,897,876
6,623,043
8,264,362
24.8
4.6
International Traffic
1,467,411
1,381,518
1,758,992
27.3
19.9
9,552,758
5,800,965
10,573,519
82.3
10.7
San Juan, Puerto Rico
888,007
1,009,754
951,600
(5.8)
7.2
4,717,808
4,436,229
5,174,214
16.6
9.7
Domestic Traffic
779,040
953,969
847,927
(11.1)
8.8
4,216,167
4,259,734
4,755,038
11.6
12.8
International Traffic
108,967
55,785
103,673
85.8
(4.9)
501,641
176,495
419,176
137.5
(16.4)
Colombia
1,036,748
874,698
1,452,183
66.0
40.1
5,614,966
3,876,632
7,678,932
98.1
36.8
Domestic Traffic
859,643
727,273
1,206,898
65.9
40.4
4,757,830
3,329,524
6,467,279
94.2
35.9
International Traffic
177,105
147,425
245,285
66.4
38.5
857,136
547,108
1,211,653
121.5
41.4
Total Traffic
4,812,160
4,566,402
5,623,226
23.1
16.9
27,783,408
20,736,869
31,691,027
52.8
14.1
Domestic Traffic
3,058,677
2,981,674
3,515,276
17.9
14.9
16,871,873
14,212,301
19,486,679
37.1
15.5
International Traffic
1,753,483
1,584,728
2,107,950
33.0
20.2
10,911,535
6,524,568
12,204,348
87.1
11.8
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,419,994
1,300,432
1,460,451
12.3
2.8
7,897,876
6,623,043
8,264,362
24.8
4.6
CUN
Cancun
781,998
799,084
829,781
3.8
6.1
4,219,050
4,057,727
4,640,847
14.4
10.0
CZM
Cozumel
18,770
10,204
9,573
(6.2)
(49.0)
98,229
56,525
74,751
32.2
(23.9)
HUX
Huatulco
67,364
54,752
69,443
26.8
3.1
369,708
272,255
423,787
55.7
14.6
MID
Merida
210,980
156,248
217,176
39.0
2.9
1,228,490
791,789
1,217,302
53.7
(0.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,122
8,350
8,202
(1.8)
(32.3)
70,619
45,511
45,681
0.4
(35.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
81,471
68,796
83,216
21.0
2.1
467,244
336,292
491,214
46.1
5.1
TAP
Tapachula
30,743
34,148
39,809
16.6
29.5
180,920
184,402
234,625
27.2
29.7
VER
Veracruz
116,455
89,784
103,384
15.1
(11.2)
671,981
464,557
579,513
24.7
(13.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
100,091
79,066
99,867
26.3
(0.2)
591,635
413,985
556,642
34.5
(5.9)
International Traffic
1,467,411
1,381,518
1,758,992
27.3
19.9
9,552,758
5,800,965
10,573,519
82.3
10.7
CUN
Cancun
1,400,407
1,291,026
1,660,698
28.6
18.6
8,995,343
5,450,301
9,974,141
83.0
10.9
CZM
Cozumel
26,475
43,133
45,823
6.2
73.1
229,186
170,071
256,292
50.7
11.8
HUX
Huatulco
3,374
3,456
3,981
15.2
18.0
101,068
11,664
58,632
402.7
(42.0)
MID
Merida
16,394
21,883
21,331
(2.5)
30.1
106,672
77,768
124,921
60.6
17.1
MTT
Minatitlan
690
421
1,094
159.9
58.6
3,725
2,527
5,480
116.9
47.1
OAX
Oaxaca
11,570
11,695
14,706
25.7
27.1
68,157
43,891
90,477
106.1
32.7
TAP
Tapachula
1,214
989
1,253
26.7
3.2
6,370
3,617
6,471
78.9
1.6
VER
Veracruz
5,622
6,743
7,738
14.8
37.6
32,406
30,449
43,676
43.4
34.8
VSA
Villahermosa
1,665
2,172
2,368
9.0
42.2
9,831
10,677
13,429
25.8
36.6
Traffic Total Mexico
2,887,405
2,681,950
3,219,443
20.0
11.5
17,450,634
12,424,008
18,837,881
51.6
7.9
CUN
Cancun
2,182,405
2,090,110
2,490,479
19.2
14.1
13,214,393
9,508,028
14,614,988
53.7
10.6
CZM
Cozumel
45,245
53,337
55,396
3.9
22.4
327,415
226,596
331,043
46.1
1.1
HUX
Huatulco
70,738
58,208
73,424
26.1
3.8
470,776
283,919
482,419
69.9
2.5
MID
Merida
227,374
178,131
238,507
33.9
4.9
1,335,162
869,557
1,342,223
54.4
0.5
MTT
Minatitlan
12,812
8,771
9,296
6.0
(27.4)
74,344
48,038
51,161
6.5
(31.2)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,041
80,491
97,922
21.7
5.2
535,401
380,183
581,691
53.0
8.6
TAP
Tapachula
31,957
35,137
41,062
16.9
28.5
187,290
188,019
241,096
28.2
28.7
VER
Veracruz
122,077
96,527
111,122
15.1
(9.0)
704,387
495,006
623,189
25.9
(11.5)
VSA
Villahermosa
101,756
81,238
102,235
25.8
0.5
601,466
424,662
570,071
34.2
(5.2)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
888,007
1,009,754
951,600
(5.8)
7.2
4,717,808
4,436,229
5,174,214
16.6
9.7
Domestic Traffic
779,040
953,969
847,927
(11.1)
8.8
4,216,167
4,259,734
4,755,038
11.6
12.8
International Traffic
108,967
55,785
103,673
85.8
(4.9)
501,641
176,495
419,176
137.5
(16.4)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
859,643
727,273
1,206,898
65.9
40.4
4,757,830
3,329,524
6,467,279
94.2
35.9
MDE
Rionegro
627,764
511,643
897,878
75.5
43.0
3,445,225
2,243,639
4,787,139
113.4
38.9
EOH
Medellin
90,404
77,891
106,581
36.8
17.9
509,668
408,086
588,333
44.2
15.4
MTR
Monteria
81,985
91,358
136,421
49.3
66.4
472,767
437,126
750,665
71.7
58.8
APO
Carepa
18,862
17,924
32,797
83.0
73.9
104,357
92,512
138,819
50.1
33.0
UIB
Quibdo
32,905
24,777
25,025
1.0
(23.9)
180,079
129,556
164,588
27.0
(8.6)
CZU
Corozal
7,723
3,680
8,196
122.7
6.1
45,734
18,605
37,735
102.8
(17.5)
International Traffic
177,105
147,425
245,285
66.4
38.5
857,136
547,108
1,211,653
121.5
41.4
MDE
Rionegro
177,105
147,425
245,285
66.4
38.5
857,136
547,108
1,211,653
121.5
41.4
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,036,748
874,698
1,452,183
66.0
40.1
5,614,966
3,876,632
7,678,932
98.1
36.8
MDE
Rionegro
804,869
659,068
1,143,163
73.5
42.0
4,302,361
2,790,747
5,998,792
115.0
39.4
EOH
Medellin
90404
77,891
106,581
36.8
17.9
509,668
408,086
588,333
44.2
15.4
MTR
Monteria
81,985
91,358
136,421
49.3
66.4
472,767
437,126
750,665
71.7
58.8
APO
Carepa
18,862
17,924
32,797
83.0
73.9
104,357
92,512
138,819
50.1
33.0
UIB
Quibdo
32,905
24,777
25,025
1.0
(23.9)
180,079
129,556
164,588
27.0
(8.6)
CZU
Corozal
7,723
3,680
8,196
122.7
6.1
45,734
18,605
37,735
102.8
(17.5)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
