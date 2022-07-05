Raytheon Technologies to release second quarter results on July 26, 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, July 26, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

