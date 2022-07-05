Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Releases Enhancements to On-the-Spot Underwriting

New Features Reduce Underwriting Process to Three Minutes or Less

DALLAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced enhancements to its On-the-Spot underwriting process for Medicare Supplement applicants.

On-the-Spot is a point-of-sale digital decision tool that accelerates the underwriting process for Medicare Supplement coverage. While traditional underwriting processes may take days or weeks, LBIG's On-the-Spot underwriting takes three minutes or less.

"We listened to agent feedback and are excited to bring these improvements to market," said Eric Johansson, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "Leveraging an online interface, we expect to see significant improvement in the cycle time for all underwritten business."

On-the-Spot underwriting was first released in 2019, and allows a health agent to quickly determine whether an applicant has been approved or declined for Medicare Supplement coverage. With the new features, LBIG eliminates the need for an underwriting phone call resulting in an expedited underwriting decision.

"Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is right around the corner," said Brian Clark, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "With the new On-the-Spot, agents will be able to more efficiently and effectively serve their clients during the upcoming enrollment period."

This revolutionary underwriting experience is available for licensed health agents appointed with Capitol Life Insurance Company and American Benefit Life Insurance Company.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and American Benefit Life Insurance Company.

