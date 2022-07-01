TDOC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Teladoc Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Teladoc between October 28, 2021 and April 27, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Teladoc Health, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

