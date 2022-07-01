FDA Declines Emergency Use Authorization for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy, including remdesivir

Focus is now on NRX-101 for Bipolar Depression with Suicidality

RADNOR, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), ("NRx Pharmaceuticals"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) for a sub-group of patients that in addition to ZYESAMI®, also received Remdesivir and continued to progress. NRx Pharmaceuticals had submitted this last EUA application using data from a post-hoc subgroup analysis.

"As previously communicated, since the futility news of the ACTIV-3b / TESICO Study with ZYESAMI®, our team has already been highly focused on the development of NRX-101 for bipolar depression in patients with Acute and Sub-Acute Suicidality. Though disappointing, this decision by the FDA is not unexpected, given that they had already recently declined Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ZYESAMI®. We will evaluate the options for ZYESAMI® in COVID-19 respiratory failure and other lung disorders once we receive the full data set from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)," said Robert Besthof, interim CEO, NRx Pharmaceuticals.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience applying innovative science to known molecules to address very high unmet needs and bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing NRX-101, its proprietary fixed dose combination as a treatment for Bipolar Depression in Patients with Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support for NRX-101. NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives who have held leadership roles at Lilly, Pfizer, and Novartis as well as major investment banking institutions.

