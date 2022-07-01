Ex ManpowerGroup Executive Will Lead Refugee Hire Movement

David Arkless was appointed as Chairman of The Board at Joblio, a technological platform for cross-border employment.

MIAMI, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Purizhansky, the CEO of Joblio, announced today that David Arkless will be the Chairman of the Board of the company.

Jon Purizhansky, CEO, Joblio,Inc.David Arkless, Chairman, Joblio,Inc. (PRNewswire)

Joblio's global platform eliminates the need for third parties, and it allows companies to get a more efficient and effective way to hire new workers. It offers a variety of user interfaces that help speed up the hiring process and improve the efficiency of its operations.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Jobilio has helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the horrendous conflict to find employment in Canada, Germany, Romania, Poland.

David Arkless has an extensive experience in the HR industry and is regarded as a leading human rights expert.

As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Joblio, David will lead the company's global expansion.

Joblio's tech-enabled platform allows companies to conduct talent searches, to hire and manage cross-border workers.

The platform is and will always be free for the workers in accordance with the regulations of the International Labour Organisation.

With over 20 years of experience in international relations, David brings a unique perspective to the Board of Directors of Joblio. He has worked with various governments and international organizations in the UK, China, and the US.

As the Vice-President of the International Confederation of Private Employment Agencies (CIETT), he has been instrumental in the establishment of international initiatives aimed at fighting against human trafficking and slavery.

He is also a founding member of the California Act and the UK Modern Slavery Act. As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Joblio, he will continue to establish the gold standard of ethical and safe employment.

For over 20 years, David has been a significant member of the global HR industry landscape, and now, as the strategic leader of Joblio's team, he believes that the company's technology can help end the abuse of foreign and domestic workers. Despite the various initiatives that have been made to address the issue of human trafficking and slavery, the HR industry still has not come up with an effective global framework to protect workers.

Jon Purizhansky, CEO of Joblio: " David is a recognized expert in the field of human capital management. Joblio managed to tackle an extremely complex operational process of cross-border employment and pack it in a user-friendly experience available on 4 interfaces. Employers in Canada and other countries, that provide employment to Ukrainian refugees, are the pioneers of the ethical employment movement."

The global labor shortages are putting a strain on the supply chains of companies and organizations. Despite the calls to address these issues, the high churn rates that are affecting the hiring process have prevented employers from finding new workers.

One of the most effective ways to address the issue of labor shortages is by investing in the communities where migrant workers live and work. Through its proprietary program, Joblio is able to provide a more efficient way to recruit and train new workers. The company's platform is designed to help organizations manage their post-arrival community management.

For complete information, visit: https://joblio.co

