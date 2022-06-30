KERV Interactive Experiences Growth Amongst Challenging Economics

The Company Sees a 592% YoY Increase in Revenue from the First Quarter of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KERV Interactive, a digital advertising platform, today announced strong results from the first half of 2022, with revenue from the first quarter experiencing an increase of 592 percent year-over-year. The company is on track to see a total revenue increase of over 160 percent year-over-year. KERV also recently announced it raised $12 million in growth capital .

In tandem with its growing revenue, KERV has also more than doubled its workforce since the start of 2022. KERV's flexible office policy has enabled significant growth of its team across the United States, with employees in Texas, New York, Georgia, Illinois, California, and Detroit.

Additionally, KERV has continued to enhance its technology by investing significantly in product updates. By doing this, KERV is able to provide cutting-edge advertising technology that keeps brands on track to meet business goals in a dynamic marketplace.

The numerous updates to the KERV product stack include:

An expansion of the campaign data that clients have access to in the KERV Radius Platform. Clients can now view data down to the individual interactions on specific objects featured in a video.

An update to the KERV Video Approval Console (VAC) further streamlines the approval process between clients and KERV's operations team when creating interactive elements in video.

Continued investment and development in KERV Vision and, KERV's API offerings, which power its ability to sync and correlate objects and products to visual cues within any video content.

Updates to KERV TV to expand the shoppable content that can be pushed through CTV, ATV and OTT.

integration with TikTok that streamlines the automation and optimization of shoppable products in TikTok Collection Ads. A new, one-of-a-kindthat streamlines the automation and optimization of shoppable products in TikTok Collection Ads.

"We've always focused on providing innovative technology that helps our clients bridge the gap between content and commerce, and makes their video content work harder for them," said CEO Gary Mitman, "Throughout the rest of this year, we'll continue investing in both our technology and our team to ensure they are able to continue succeeding."

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV's technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform's ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

