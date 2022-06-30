JENI'S NEW SUMMER FLAVORS ARE HERE TO BRING THE COOL BACK TO THE POOL

The snack bar is now open at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 90 degrees with a million percent humidity. You're at the pool. Children are splashing, run-walking, and squealing. Tawny teenagers splay out on lounge chairs. And red-suited lifeguards twirl whistles around their fingers until … TWEET. It's the top of the hour. The start of the requisite hourly rest period.

Kids, teens, and (let's be real) even the adults, scamper onto the concrete deck making a swift (no running!) beeline for the snack bar. That shanty little oasis full of sweet and salty snacks and frosty treasure chests of frozen treats—drumsticks, watermelon taffy, lemon ice, and bags of popcorn. You walk away, an ice cream bar in hand, taking a seat on the grass and reveling in the sugar high as the hot, intense sun dries your bathing suit.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has bottled up this carefree, blissful moment—all that is good and perfect in a leisurely day spent poolside—in their latest collection, At the Pool . It's a series of five limited-edition flavors as chill as a cabana in the shade and as refreshing as diving into the deep end.

What's on deck? Here's the lineup:

Watermelon Taffy ice cream. Refreshing and beautifully bouncy, it tastes like an uber creamy, tart candied watermelon. ( Now available in shops and online.)

Golden Nectar ice cream. Indescribable and deliriously delicious. Golden sweet cream that tastes like a chilled summer chai (minus the tea) with firecracker-like snaps of aerated toffee candy. ( Dropping in shops and online 7/7.)

Bombastix Sundae Cone ice cream. Double vanilla cream with gooey fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks . Will strike your nostalgia bone in all the good ways. ( Dropping in shops and online 7/14.)

Butterscotch Popcorn ice cream. Sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch. Think buttery popcorn with a sweet, caramelized kettle corn kick. ( Dropping in shops and online 7/21.)

Dairy-free Lemon Bar. Punchy lemon, shortbread crust, and rich coconut cream. It walks that fine tightrope between sweet and tart, soft and crisp. (Dropping in shops and online 7/28.)

Available for nationwide shipping at jenis.com, at Jeni's scoop shops across the country and in select grocery stores, the five flavors of the At the Pool Collection are the scoopable fun we all deserve this summer.

