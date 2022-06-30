HGS Wins 7 Awards, Distinctions for Customer Experience Excellence and Employee Training

Accomplishments highlight commitment to delivering world-class, digital-led CX for customers powered by the best CX human resources in the industry

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global leader in consumer engagement, digital customer experience (CX), and business process management, has carried significant momentum into 2022 with several award wins. The recent awards embody HGS's continuous dedication to innovation in technology and human resource performance in support of creating excellence in CX for its customers and its own employees' experience.

HGS new logo (PRNewsfoto/HGS) (PRNewswire)

HGS was awarded across multiple publications and industry organizations, including:

By leveraging its experience in handling billions of customer interactions each year, HGS is able to better serve its clients through CX innovation. HGS technology and solutions have been recognized continuously through prestigious distinctions and award wins.

"Each of these new achievements demonstrates our new mission and vision to be the go-to comprehensive digital and CX services partner and employer of choice," said Andrew Kokes, executive vice president and global head of marketing for HGS. "We're dedicated to being the world's leading expert in transforming CX for the most admired brands."

In December 2021, HGS unveiled a new brand identity for its evolution into a digital-led, people-driven organization that is transforming the CX industry. These awards illustrate how HGS has continued this new mission through creation and deployment of new technology, and a commitment to delivering CX excellence for customers in a time of changing consumer demands and rising expectations.

