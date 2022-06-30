Geneva Financial Announces New Massachusetts Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Patrick Queally

ROCKLAND, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Rockland, Massachusetts led by Branch Manager Patrick Queally. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"Helping borrowers navigate the intricacies of today's market and being an educational resource on all things 'mortgage' are what make my job worth it." Massachusetts Branch Manager Patrick Queally stated. "Joining Geneva Financial has given me all the tools I need to better serve my borrowers and grow my branch."

Based out of Rockland, MA, Queally and his new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

Patrick started his career in the mortgage industry as a Loan Processor in 1993. Through the years he has worked for a variety of lending institutions – national lenders, regional and community banks, mortgage brokerages, and independent correspondent lenders. With his rare mix of underwriting and operational background in the mortgage industry, combined with years of sales experience, Patrick is uniquely equipped to serve his borrowers and help them navigate the increasingly complex world of obtaining mortgage financing.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

