DRIVING DIVERSITY IN IDENTITY

Women in Identity announces appointment of new Board members as growth in membership doubles and identity inclusion takes centre stage around the globe

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for inclusion and diversity in the creation of identity solutions has driven demand, Women in Identity (WiD) has more than doubled its membership since its founding in 2019. In recognition of this growth, WiD has expanded its board of directors to include leaders with the skills and experiences to steward WiD through this next phase of growth. The new appointments to the board, which is comprised 100% of women includes, trustees Christine Bassarab, Kay Chopard, Kimberly Sutherland, Louise Maynard-Atem and Melissa Carvalho, alongside Executive Director, Kate Oldham and board liaison, Laura Barrowcliff. Emma Lindley, a co-founder of WiD, will continue to serve as Chair.

More than a billion people have no official proof of identity, according to the World Bank1. Difficulty proving identity and using identity systems disproportionately affects members of specific groups, including women, ethnic minorities, older and younger people, LGBTQ+ communities, people with disabilities and those with low income. Representing 32 countries, WiD's global team, its volunteers and membership are driving the digital identity industry to build inclusive identity solutions that enable civic, social, and economic empowerment around the world. In a study conducted by McKinsey in 2019 it is stated that providing digital IDs at a national level could increase GDP by 3 to 13 percent by 20302.

According to Emma Lindley, co-founder of WiD, the organisation's dramatic growth has led to the creation of the only curated identity jobs board to enable more diversity in the industry. "The jobs board features opportunities for our members by highlighting open positions from establishments that want to have diverse teams."

WiD has also delivered the first part of its ground breaking research into inclusion in identity product development. That research is currently focused on digital identity in financial services, seeking to create a practical and pragmatic guide to the development of more diverse and inclusive digital identity solutions. "Our global team and volunteers have made this happen," said Lindley, who merited an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2022 for her work in broadening diversity and inclusion in the digital identity industry.

"I would like to thank the current Board members Pam Dingle and Colette D'Alessandro for their time and commitment. I am looking forward to working with our newest Board members who are an incredibly talented group of leaders who will take us forward and support our plans for growth. There has never been a more important time to do the work we do in the identity industry," added Lindley.

Women in Identity (WiD) is a non-profit membership organisation that promotes parity with respect to opportunity, reward, recognition, and professional mobility in the identity industry and works toward building digital identity solutions built by everyone for everyone. Registered in the United Kingdom and the United States, WiD is governed by a global executive Board of Directors. The organisation hosts a jobs board and workshops, provides research and best practices for the digital identity industry, and participates in industry-wide events. Run predominantly by a volunteer team, WiD depends on corporate support through sponsorships to fund its activities. Among its corporate sponsors are Onfido, RBC, KPMG, GBG, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Microsoft.

1. The World Bank ID4D https://id4d.worldbank.org/global-dataset

2. McKinsey 2019 – Digital identification: A key to inclusive growth

