Stealth Partner Group Releases June 2022 Stop-Loss State of the Market Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins company and premier stop-loss general agency, released its State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on health care and employer stop-loss trends, effects of COVID-19 on the overall market, insights on high-cost claims conditions, suggested cost-saving considerations and benchmarking data from Stealth's book of business.

"As more organizations transition to self-funding, brokers and consultants are increasingly tasked with helping clients make critical decisions relative to their employee benefit plans," said Harley Barnes, Jr., co-chief executive officer of Stealth Partner Group. "Stability in a stop-loss plan is paramount to successfully manage the risks of self-funding. Our team brings unrivaled knowledge to the growing and complex stop-loss market, and this report is designed to support brokers so they can help their clients make informed benefit decisions."

The cost of healthcare in the U.S. continues to increase, raising the costs of health insurance premiums and keeping experts on their toes attempting to predict the ramifications for the insurance market.

"One challenge that self-funded employers face is not only finding stop-loss coverage but making decisions and understanding options to effectively manage potential threats to their plans," said Josh McGee, vice president of program development at Stealth Partner Group. "Our Stop Loss State of the Market report outlines factors driving the market and provides our partners with meaningful and actionable insights regarding emerging market trends that directly affect their clients while featuring unique cost-control solutions to counter rising healthcare costs."

This report combines sources of data from (i) over $1.3 billion in stop loss premium placed by Stealth, (ii) top stop-loss carriers and (iii) industry surveys to offer distinct market perspectives and provide clients in the stop-loss space with exclusive thought leadership, strong cost-containment protocols and proven solutions.

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.amwins.com/who-we-are/newsroom/stealth-partner-group-releases-june-2022-stop-loss-state-of-the-market-report .

