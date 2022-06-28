NASA Invites Media to Meet Astronaut at Silver Snoopy Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA astronaut Shannon Walker will join Acting Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon to present 27 employees with the coveted Silver Snoopy Award on Thursday, June 30, at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

SpaceX Crew-1 Mission Specialist and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Shannon Walker of NASA installs an airborne particulate monitor in the Tranquility module during her first week aboard the International Space Station. (PRNewswire)

Walker will be available to speak to media briefly about her career, as well as the importance of centers like Glenn to flight safety and mission success, at 12:30 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. with remarks from Kenyon and Walker before the awards are presented.

Walker served as mission specialist on the on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which landed May 2, 2021. She also served as flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64 and Expedition 24/25, a long-duration mission that lasted 163 days. She was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 2004.

An astronaut always presents the Silver Snoopy because it is the astronauts' own award for outstanding performance contributing to flight safety and mission success. Fewer than one percent of the aerospace program workforce receive it annually, making it a special honor. Recipients must have significantly contributed to the human spaceflight program.

The award is a sterling silver Snoopy lapel pin that has flown in space, plus a certificate of appreciation and commendation letter for the employee, both signed by the astronaut.

