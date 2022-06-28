LITTLEBIRD, THE CONNECTED CARE SERVICE, ANNOUNCES HIRE OF MEDIA VETERAN, MEGAN COLAROSSI, AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SMALL GIRLS PR

SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Littlebird , the Connected Care platform launching Fall 2022, has announced the hire of media veteran, Megan Colarossi, as Director of Media and Communications. The move comes as the company gears up to bring its Littlebird Toddler CareTracker to market, the first cellular Bluetooth and GPS wearable of its kind for small children ages one to five years old.

A former Anchor for Good Day LA, TODAY Show contributor, and award-winning producer for famed news outlets such as CNN, MTV News, and more, Colarossi brings a wealth of journalistic integrity and cross-departmental experience to Littlebird.

When asked what drew her to Littlebird, Megan shared, "As a working mom of three, the well-being of my children is my top priority. I was instantly inspired by LittleBird's core mission which is to bring families closer together through a state-of-the-art connected care platform. It is a game changer for parents who face enormous amounts of stress when we are apart from our kids. Littlebird's revolutionary 360° digital approach to childcare will help ease parent anxiety by allowing them to feel connected with their child anywhere - anytime - which is simply incredible!"

In another tactical step towards launching the brand, Littlebird brought on creative communications firm, Small Girls PR , whose client roster features a mix of venture-backed startups to publicly traded companies, many within the Famtech category. The agency will oversee brand communications and strategic media relations for the company.

"Both Megan and Small Girls make a powerhouse communications team," says Monica Plath, Founder & CEO of Littlebird. "Their extensive media knowledge coupled with their strong relationships will ensure that Littlebird takes flight in a thoughtful and compelling manner. Our top priority is to create a safe and connected community for parents, children and caregivers to thrive and they strongly believe in that mission as well."

Small Girls PR CEO & Cofounder Mallory Blair says, "As a woman-owned agency, we are passionate about supporting strong female leaders and first-movers in industries traditionally dominated by men, especially tech. In our initial meeting with Monica, we were immediately drawn to her enthusiasm for improving the lives of parents and children who will benefit greatly from this truly smart and innovative technology."

About Littlebird:

Seattle based Littlebird believes that building better connections and providing greater communication will lead to better results for you, your caregiver, and child. Littlebird's state-of-the-art wearable device connects parents with their child anywhere, anytime, with on-demand information about who they are with, where they are located, what they are doing, and how they are feeling.

Littlebird's innovative technology and secure digital platform offers parents unique insights into their child's safety, health and overall well-being. Littlebird's 24/7 GPS and cellular connectivity enables up-to-date notifications regarding your child's location, which "approved" caregiver they are with and what they are doing. Littlebird also provides key metrics regarding your child's heart-rate, temperature, daily activity, sleep patterns and much more so you can better understand your child's specific needs. The intuitively designed app also provides a private chat with photo capabilities connecting you and your caregiver(s) so you never miss a moment of your toddler's day.

About Small Girls PR:

Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, clients range from venture-backed startups to publicly traded companies. Small Girls has handled mergers for GE, landed Outdoor Voices' first magazine covers, scaled brands like Hinge and Billie from launch through acquisition, and come up with campaigns that have become answers in The New York Times crossword puzzle.

