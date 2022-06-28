Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOTV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Inotiv securities between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/notv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements that misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Envigo and the Company's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the AWA; (2) Envigo and the Company's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and the Company did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) the Company did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/notv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Inotiv you have until August 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

