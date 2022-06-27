Zenarate AI Coach Recognized as a Leading Contact Center Training Solution at the Annual 2022 CCW Excellence Awards

AI Coach helps contact center leaders develop top-performing customer-facing teams with AI Conversation Simulation

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate ( https://www.zenarate.com/ ), the industry's leading AI Conversation Simulation solution, had its AI Coach contact center training platform recognized as a runner-up in the Automation Solution of the Year category at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession.

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop top-performing customer-facing teams through AI conversation simulation. It simulates any customer engagement scenario immersing customer-facing team members in real-life conversations while providing them real-time coaching. Zenarate AI Coach develops more confident and prepared agents, translating to improved business metrics. Zenarate customers have experienced proven outcomes, including 56% faster Speed to Proficiency, 33% higher CSAT scores, and 32% lower Agent Attrition.

Zenarate AI Coach was recognized as a breakthrough technology that is transforming how contact centers train agents, developing confident prepared new hires before their first call and closing tenured agent call type and skill gaps. It offers human-centered AI coaching to help agents improve performance through realistic, immersive experiences. It creates hyper-realistic simulations of any voice or chat scenario, so agents can learn through practicing, solving problems and making mistakes to build confidence without live customer risk. Natural Language Processing lets agents use their own words without scripting, and Natural Language Understanding generates real-time customer responses simulating a customer on any topic or persona.

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing customer-facing teams through AI Conversation Simulation. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe and supports 12 languages. Zenarate Customers include 7 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, 3 of the top 5 BPOs, and leading companies in the healthcare, travel, technology, and services industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

