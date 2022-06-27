PRODUCT REPORT CARD ANNOUNCES NEW "DREAM CAR SWEEPSTAKES" AMONG OTHER CASH GIVEAWAYS

Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

DENVER, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer survey panel site Product Report Card is giving participants the chance to win an $80,000 car. Entering the sweepstakes is free for Product Report Card members.

Product Report Card has a number of giveaways: daily, weekly, and monthly from $100 up to $1000 cash.

The $80,000 "Dream Car Sweepstakes" is open to both existing and new Product Report Card members. Simply completing any survey on the site before December 10th, 2022, at 11:59 PM earns members one entry.  There are no restrictions on the number of entries a member can have. The more surveys they complete, the greater their chance of winning becomes.

The winner will be able to choose their prize from one of three Ford models: Mustang, F-150 or Expedition.  Depending on their selection, the value of the prize is between $50,000 - $80,000.

This is Product Report Card's second "Dream Car Sweepstakes" giveaway. The previous winner based out of Huntersville, North Carolina won a Ford F-150 in December 2021.

ABOUT PRODUCT REPORT CARD

Since 2012, Product Report Card has been a trusted partner to over 200 companies, providing them with invaluable market research from our 2,558,610 members. Product Report Card provides more opportunities for high-paying surveys and more free product testing opportunities than anyone else. Participants need to be 18+ and a legal resident of one of the fifty United States or the District of Columbia

