Major Fortnite Professional Gaming Influencer "Fresh" Invests and Backs gDEX Metaverse

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolutionary Play to Earn gaming platform www.gDEXmetaverse.com (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) today announced that star gamer Harley Fresh (popularly known as FRESH) has invested in gDEX and also accepted the role of an Advisor in an initiative to build the platform that not only exceeds expectations but builds endless possibilities for all. gDEX, with its one-of-a-kind offering to gamers, creators, and guilds is further strengthening its product offering with the support and feedback from star gamers who collectively inspire 30 million gamers worldwide.

Harley Fresh is an Australian Twitch streamer, and YouTube celebrity known for his Fortnite content and goes by the online name Fresh (formerly 'mrfreshasian'). Harley rose to prominence on social media in late 2018 after excelling in a competitive Fortnite environment and using this skill set for high level gaming content. Fresh currently brings 18 million followers and subscribers across his socials and his YouTube channels have accumulated over 2.5 billion lifetime views since then.

As an Investor and Advisor to the gDEX, Fresh brings his vast gaming, content and web3 experience, understanding of the community, the opportunities to pursue, and the influence that gDEX can have on mainstream gaming moving into Web3, and in charting the future roadmap for the platform along with other visionaries.

"Fresh amazed us with his attitude and sheer presence across the gaming community. I am looking forward to working closely with all our advisors in solving real-life gamers, creator and guild issues in the metaverse. This is a privilege to build something with the community, and for the community," said J.D. Salbego, Founder and CEO, gDEX Metaverse.

The gDEX platform is bringing together three key industries: metaverse, gaming, and DeFi, each of which come with their own promising market and exponential growth potential. Put simply, gDEX is committed to helping non-crypto gamers and developers overcome the hurdles to enter web3 and make the most of it.

"I look forward to working with gDEX to build something truly valuable for the entire gaming world. These are unique opportunities for us to support teams that are working towards bridging the gap in this industry," said Harley Fresh.

The gDEX Metaverse serves as a unified GameFi layer that enables interoperability across the metaverse. The platform hosts a suite of robust chain-agnostic no-coding-required tools along with a DeFi-fuelled GameFi token economy for gamers to realise the maximum value of their efforts, creators to easily create and onboard games, and guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before. Interestingly, all these features and participants are tied together using a unique metaverse passport system. This is another step towards enabling gamers to monetize their gaming identity, assets, efforts and skill level across games, platforms and the metaverse as a whole.

Harley has quickly risen to become one of Twitch's most popular streams in no time. He was a professional gamer for some time before pursuing his career as a content creator. Since then, Harley has played Fornite with a slew of other well-known gamers, like LazarBeam and Lachlan.

He's a regular competitor in Fortnite tournaments, such as the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Celebrity Pro-Am, where he competed alongside fellow Australian celebrity Desmond Chaim. Harley has also won the Australian Open ProAM in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The ground-breaking gDEX is the meeting point of three important segments: metaverses, gaming, and DeFi, each with its own promising market and exponential opportunity.

The gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) is a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse. gDEX Metaverse acts as a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse which hosts a suite of robust chain agnostic no-coding needed tools and DeFi fueled GameFi token economy for gamers to maximise the value of their effort, for creators to create and onboard games easily, and for guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their unique metaverse passport.

