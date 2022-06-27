KnowBe4 Kicks Off Ransomware Awareness Month With Resource Kit

KnowBe4 launches a no-cost resource kit to help organizations fight the staggering impact of ransomware

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced the release of a resource kit for IT managers as part of a month-long effort in July to increase awareness of ransomware, its many forms and methods used by cyber criminals to extort funds. Some of the resources for download include a Ransomware Master Class, Ransomware Rescue Manual, infographics, posters, digital signage and more.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ransomware is a type of malicious attack where attackers encrypt an organization's data and demand payment to restore access. This has evolved to include the exfiltration and threatened exposure of valuable information, compounding the extortion. This is one of the many ways bad actors take advantage of the human element in cybersecurity, which is involved in 82% of cyber attacks according to Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report.

Globally ransomware costs are escalating from a reported $325 million loss in 2015 to a potential of $265 billion in 2031, making it one of the most predominate and dangerous forms of cyberattacks. In 2021, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received a record number of 847,376 reported complaints with potential losses exceeding $6.9 billion. This has led to multiple warnings by government agencies, including the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) heralding ransomware as a prime threat.

"There is no question ransomware attacks will continue to be a major threat to organizations," says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "IT teams face a critical challenge, as technology alone is not enough to prevent attacks. Humans are an easy target via phishing and other forms of social engineering and continue to dominate as a primary source of infection. A vital addition to the security stack is to strengthen users as a last line of defense."

To download the KnowBe4 Ransomware Awareness Month Resource Kit, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/ransomware-resource-kit?hs_preview=jWLYMIeR-76301550774.

About KnowBe4 KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KnowBe4