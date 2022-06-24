QYOU Influencer Marketing President - Glenn Ginsburg Speaking at VidCon 2022

Joined by Nicole Schlegel and Kate Hawkins, Vice Presidents of Global Digital Marketing at Universal Pictures

June 24th, 2022 Panel Discusses: "Tapping Into TikTok To Marry Creators With Global Film IP"

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that Glenn Ginsburg, President of the QYOU Media USA Influencer Marketing business unit, will be speaking today at VidCon 2022 on a panel with Nicole Schlegel and Kate Hawkins who are both Vice Presidents of Global Digital Marketing at Universal Pictures. The panel session is titled: "Tapping Into TikTok To Marry Creators With Global Film IP". This will mark the first in-person and live VidCon since the onset of the Covid-19 in 2020 which resulted in cancellations of the massive annual event attracting fans, creators, executives and brands from the world of social video and influencer marketing. VidCon 2022 is taking place June 22nd to June 25th at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The VidCon panel will discuss how the partnership between Universal Pictures and QYOU Media leveraged a series of unique approaches on TikTok to target both families and mainstream audiences. This distinctive strategy helped drive engagement on the TikTok platform for Universal's key franchises including Croods, Sing 2 and Boss Baby 2. A large number of prominent TikTokers took these campaigns to record-breaking heights both on TikTok and at the box office.

QYOU Media's Influencer Marketing business unit has continued to build substantial traction in 2022 across motion pictures, television, gaming and consumer products. This year alone the company has executed campaigns associated with 7 different movies that opened #1 at the box office. The business unit is on pace to break all previous quarterly and annual revenue records and has established its most robust and active pipeline of business since inception.

"We are thrilled to be on this panel alongside our great friends and colleagues at Universal Pictures. It requires an integrated team on all sides to really make these campaigns come to life and deliver the kind of engagement and interaction that can bring these iconic properties to life on social platforms," said Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU Media. "We look forward to continuing to break new ground on TikTok as it solidifies its position as a must-have platform to market brands and products not only to younger audiences, but to families and people of all ages."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched Q Marathi and Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile phones, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com , www.theqyou.com and www.theq.tv

