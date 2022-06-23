Univar Solutions Publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Company achieves public sustainability goals launched in 2017

Details progress toward ESG goals to 2025 and beyond, including key emissions

targets to drive the Company's journey to a net-zero carbon future

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added specialty services, today released its 2021 ESG report, which is available through the Univar Solutions website at https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability.

The report tracks Univar Solutions' progress against its ESG targets over the past year, including the successful completion of its initial five-year goals, launched in 2017, and ongoing progress toward its recently launched ESG goals to 2025 and beyond. Among other 2021 metrics, the Company reported the following:

Reduced global Scope 1 and 2 carbon intensity by 39 percent (from a 2016 baseline), exceeding its reduction target of 15 percent;

Continued enhancement of its industry-leading safety practices, resulting in 41 percent fewer recordable injuries, despite increased distribution volumes and warehouse activity;

Reduced hazardous waste intensity by 45 percent through waste handling improvements throughout the year (as compared to 2016 baseline), significantly exceeding the reduction target set from our 2016 baseline;

Introduction of environmental and social considerations into its supplier assessment process;

EcoVadis engagement to assist with driving environmental and social improvements in its supply chain;

A 36 percent reduction (from 2016) of significant releases, a tremendous outpacing of its original goal; and

An increased number of Employee Resource Networks (ERNs), committed to empowering employees as part of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) actions.

"2021 was a particularly significant year in our sustainability journey as we marked major milestones in environmental sustainability, social impact and good governance, and met our first public sustainability goals set through this year," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we intend to measure our steady progress toward our new set of goals for 2025 and beyond, as part of our continued efforts to build a better tomorrow for future generations. We remain steadfast in our commitment, and I'm pleased to see our business making such a strong start in the new, yet challenging and ambitious, chapter on our future sustainability journey."

Throughout 2021, Univar Solutions accelerated the integration of its new ESG goals across the Company globally. By incorporating sustainability into its operating strategies, processes and culture, Univar Solutions is well positioned to meet its future goals. Other notable highlights include mapping out, for the first time, Scope 3 emissions for its entire supply chain, thereby setting the path for broader emissions reduction actions; being recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, after achieving a score of 100 of the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index; and increasing on-site generation of renewable electricity as part of the Company's commitment to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050.

"As a Company, we understand the importance of a measurable commitment to ESG, making a positive impact on the world around us," said Jen McIntyre, chief people & culture officer and executive ESG lead at Univar Solutions. "Managing ESG risks and opportunities is fundamental to our ability to adapt and grow, and we are proud to have consistently demonstrated our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement over the years."

"Our team has set an ambitious strategy to challenge our business and supply chain to create collective benefit in our value chain," said Liam McCarroll, global sustainability director. "Through our ESG goals to 2025 and beyond, and together with our employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, we will strive to deliver meaningful change for a more sustainable world."

For a complete review of Univar Solutions' progress to a more sustainable future, please see the full sustainability report at: https://www.univarsolutions.com/sustainability

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

