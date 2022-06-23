Nashville Health Care Council Board of Directors Promotes Health Equity with Industry Call to Action

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Health Care Council's Board of Directors is focused on driving change for critical health care issues and recently adopted the following position statement as an industry call to action on health equity:

The Nashville Health Care Council Board of Directors believes health care organizations have a responsibility to help ensure every individual has a fair and just opportunity to achieve the best possible health. We are committed to health equity, and collectively, our board companies are investing to advance health equity within our organizations and the communities we serve. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are imperative for the vitality of our communities and critical to the future success of our industry.

According to the Healthy People 2020 report, health disparities are closely linked with social, economic, and/or environmental disadvantages and "adversely affect groups of people who have systematically experienced greater obstacles to health based on their racial or ethnic group; religion; socioeconomic status; gender; age; mental health; cognitive, sensory, or physical disability; sexual orientation or gender identity; geographic location."

"Health inequities have been left unresolved in our industry for far too long," said David Dill, Council board chairman and LifePoint Health CEO. "There has never been a better time for health care organizations to address and promote equity. We aim to be a resource for our members and equip them with tools to advance change on critical issues like this."

Since its initial public commitment to DEI and subsequent appeal for action, the Council and its board continue to focus on positive change in the health care industry. The Council has formed DEI taskforces, began executing a long-term action plan, hosted diversity-focused events, launched gender and ethnicity data tracking initiatives, reviewed the Council's internal venue and vendor selection processes, and sought to partner with organizations supporting underserved groups.

"It's time to work to create a more equitable health care system. As health care providers, we're called to care for all members of the communities we serve," said Lucinda Baier, Council board vice-chair and Brookdale Senior Living President and CEO. "I'm confident Nashville Health Care Council members can make a real difference, in part by sharing best practices."

The Council board includes leaders from some of the nation's largest health care companies serving a global population. Harnessing the expertise and influence of those leaders, the Council board is working to educate, inspire and advocate for industry-wide change on some of health care's most pressing issues and challenges.

About the Nashville Health Care Council

The Nashville Health Care Council is a premier association of health care industry leaders working together to inspire global collaboration to improve health care by serving as a catalyst for leadership and innovation. Since 1995, the Council has served as a trusted source for information on trends influencing the nation's health care industry. Through regular programs, the Council provides members with unparalleled access to national and international policymakers, industry innovators, and thought leaders.

