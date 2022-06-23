Amy Acton, CEO, 2022 American Burn Association Special Achievement Recipient

Leader of the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors receives 2022 award for her outstanding achievements and support in the burn community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors — a leading resource for supporting the lifelong healing of burn survivors and their loved ones — today announced that CEO, Amy Acton, was named the 2022 recipient of the American Burn Association's Special Achievement Award. The American Burn Association's Special Achievement Award is awarded periodically to members of the burn community, acknowledging their stellar contribution to the field of thermal and non-thermal injuries.

Amy Acton, former burn nurse, activist, and a survivor herself, has dedicated her energy and talents to help provide resources, connections, and support for survivors nationally. Since assuming leadership of Phoenix Society over two decades ago, Amy has elevated the society's reach and successfully moved it into the digital realm – enabling remote survivors, who may lack the means to travel or attend local groups, to obtain support online.

"I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to work with the team at the Phoenix Society, our board, and the countless volunteers and supporters that have helped advance our efforts to support those impacted by burn injuries." - Amy Acton, CEO, Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

With Amy's support and leadership, Phoenix Society and the American Burn Association have combined to establish the Aftercare and Reintegration Committee and work as tireless advocates of burn prevention, ensuring the survivor's voice is present during vital decision-making processes. Currently, Amy is leading Phoenix Society in the Journey Forward Program—an initiative to reach burn survivors and their loved ones at the critical early stages of a burn injury. Each year in the United States alone, more than 1 million burn injuries require medical attention.

"Awardee Amy Acton is a driven advocate who has dedicated her talents to providing a network of support for other survivors. Through her work with burn prevention, she has ensured survivors have a seat at the table when important decisions are being made. Amy is most deserving of this year's ABA Special Achievement Award." -Kimberly Hoarle, MBA, CAE, American Burn Association Executive Director

About Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

In the U.S., 40,000 people are hospitalized with burn injuries each year. Burn survivors and their loved ones face a lifelong journey of physical, emotional, and social recovery. Connecting with others who have walked a similar path is essential to optimal recovery and social reintegration. Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is the leading national non-profit dedicated to empowering burn survivors and their families at all points of recovery. Since 1977, Phoenix Society has worked with survivors, families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to support burn recovery, improve the quality of burn care, and prevent burn injuries. For more information, visit www.phoenix-society.org .

