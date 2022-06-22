MidFirst Bank Supports Those Affected by the Tulsa Tragedy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent tragedy at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa has deeply affected people across Oklahoma and the nation. MidFirst Bank and Saint Francis are both Oklahoma owned and rooted, and we support the victims, families and community impacted by this tragic event. Although nothing can truly heal the harm caused, together as a community, we can come together to support each other during this difficult time.

Beginning June 22, MidFirst will be accepting donations to support the Saint Francis Strong efforts at its banking centers and through a secure online portal accessed at midfirst.com/saintfrancis. Saint Francis will use these funds to support the victims and their families, as well as others impacted by the tragedy.

"The tragedy at Saint Francis has deeply affected all Oklahomans," says Jeff Records, CEO at MidFirst Bank. "We are committed to doing our part to support our friends and neighbors in Tulsa. MidFirst Bank is providing $100,000 to the help support the Saint Francis Strong efforts, and we are encouraging the community to donate at our banking centers or through MidFirst's website."

Join MidFirst Bank in supporting those impacted by the Tulsa tragedy by making a donation at any MidFirst banking center or online at midfirst.com/saintfrancis.

With $32.2 billion in assets and serving more than 900,000 customers, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the country. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and Texas and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank also operates 1st Century Bank as a division of MidFirst Bank in Southern California.

Founded in 1960 by Natalie O. and William K. Warren, Sr., Saint Francis is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system wholly owned and operated in Tulsa, Oklahoma whose mission is to extend the presence and healing ministry of Christ to all who seek its services.

The health system is anchored by Saint Francis Hospital, a 1,100-bed tertiary center, which includes a 162-bed Children's Hospital with the region's only level IV neonatal intensive care unit, a 168-bed heart hospital and Tulsa's leading trauma and emergency center. The health system includes Saint Francis Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, Saint Francis Glenpool and Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital—a 90-bed private, psychiatric facility recognized nationally for its eating disorders program. Additionally, Saint Francis employs more than 500 physicians and advanced practice providers through Warren Clinic, which serves the region with over 90 locations throughout eastern Oklahoma.

To further Saint Francis' commitment to integrated healthcare delivery, it also operates a home care division, which includes hospice, home health and durable medical equipment companies. In total, the organization has more than 10,500 employees, making it the largest private employer in eastern Oklahoma. Saint Francis Health System also is a 50 percent partner with Ascension Health in Community Care Managed Healthcare Plans of Oklahoma, an organization dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective health insurance coverage to individuals and families in the area. Saint Francis' mission and Catholic identity guide and direct all facets of its ministry to provide for the medical, psychological and spiritual needs of the communities it proudly serves.

