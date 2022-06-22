I Scream, You Scream, We ALL Scream for Icecream!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Carroll Media Corp G.I.V.E. Project with Family Scholar House

Where: Stoddard Johnson House 2301 Bradley Ave, Louisville, KY 40217

When: June 24, 2022 11:30 am-1:00 pm

Details: Carroll Media Corp is partnering with Ehrler's Ice Cream to hand out FREE ice cream to the families and children at the Stoddard Johnson House as part of their quarterly G.I.V.E. projects on June 24, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1 pm. They will be on campus to give the families and children the ice cream truck experience! Carroll Media believes in the mission of Family Scholar House to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency. Carroll Media partners with Family Scholar House Quarterly to give back to the community. The G.I.V.E. Projects are based on Carroll Media's core values of Growth, Integrity, Velocity, and Excellence. As a company they strive to live out those core values in business AND giving back to the community.

Sponsors:

Ehrler's Ice Cream

Carroll Media Corp is an AdTech company whose mission is to equip small business owners with the knowledge, tools, and solutions needed to increase their online presence, promote brand awareness, and maximize their advertising dollars.

Contact:

Amanda Black, Integrator

502.353.2569

amanda.black@carroll.media

carroll.media

View original content:

SOURCE Carroll Media Corp