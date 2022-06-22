Garry Flowers Appointed President of International Battery Metals

Senior Fluor Executive to Lead Growth in Next Phase of IBAT's Evolution

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE) announced today that it has appointed Garry W. Flowers as President, effective July 11, 2022.

Mr. Flowers, who has served on IBAT's advisory board since April 2021, will take over the role from Mr. Tony Colletti, who was appointed interim President of the Company in March 2022. Mr. Colletti will continue to serve on IBAT's Board of Directors.

Mr. Flowers previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Fluor Corporation, a global leader in engineering, construction and project management, where he held numerous leadership positions since joining the company in 1978. Mr. Flowers brings proven expertise in engineering design construction, sustainable development, construction technology, field human resources, performance management and cost control.

"Garry has deep experience in engineering, finance, project management, and a proven track record in growing sustainable businesses with a laser focus on cost control and positive outcomes," said IBAT CEO Dr. John Burba. "We look forward to the level of expertise, energy and enthusiasm he will bring to his new role and as the newest member of our executive team."

IBAT is currently testing its first-of-its-kind modular, mobile lithium extraction plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The modular plant has been flow-testing lithium-bearing brine since early May, and extracting lithium chloride (LiCl) since mid-May, making IBAT the first company globally to successfully operate a commercial-scale mobile lithium extraction plant. The brine is sourced in the U.S. and is being delivered in significant volume via tanker truck.

"I am thrilled to be joining IBAT at this stage in its evolution, and to be working alongside an industry innovator such as Dr. John Burba," Flowers said. "IBAT's focus on sustainable lithium extraction at scale and its industry-leading technology have the potential to revolutionize the lithium industry for the better, and to ensure North American lithium supply security for the long-term."

As EVP of Operations at Fluor since 2016, Flowers was responsible for construction and fabrication, health, safety and environment, corporate security and investigations, industrial relations, corporate supply chain, and corporate risk.

Among the many senior roles Mr. Flowers has had at Fluor, from 2012 to 2014, he served as Group President of the company's Global Services segment, where he managed a $3B operations and maintenance business sector with 19,000 employees in more than 100 countries, and subsidiaries AMECO (equipment rental company) and TRS, Fluor's temporary staffing company. Mr. Flowers also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC, the Fluor-led partnership that oversees the management, cleanup, and operations at the Department of Energy's Savannah River Site.

Mr. Flowers is a graduate of Furman University in South Carolina, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science. Active in a variety of civic and professional organizations, he is a past member of the Executive Council of the U.S. Department of State, Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) and he is a past director on the board of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. He resides with his wife in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

