FullSpeed Automotive® Reveals Revolutionary New Store Models Set to Fuel Growth & Maximize Customer Experience

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive®, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, is unveiling its highly anticipated new store models that emphasize an enhanced customer experience while improving efficiency for franchisees who are driving nationwide expansion. FullSpeed continues to inch closer to its development goal of 1,000 units by the end of 2023. Beta tests of the new store models will begin this year and roll out systemwide in 2023.

The appearance of facilities in the auto aftermarket repair industry has been largely untouched for years, making FullSpeed's all new models for both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee a revolutionary move in an effort to modernize the industry. The 'Store of the Future' models were designed by renowned design firm Studio|H2G from Detroit, Michigan. These instantly identifiable façades help both brands stand out from the competition while featuring all new slogans: Done Fast. Done Right. (Grease Monkey) and Full Service. Total Trust. (SpeeDee).

FullSpeed Automotive aims to bring its flagship brands to life via these new store models by ensuring that every touchpoint—digital and physical—creates a cohesive experience for customers. Key features of the new prototypes include new express lanes with a 15-minute stay-in-the-car model; clear and directional signage on the parking lot to bring ease to the consumer; all new comfortable lounge areas and patio seating with refreshments and entertainment for units that already provide additional services; plus, state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence that will educate, inform, and streamline the customer experience.

"Our customers are looking for great service and high-quality care, and they want to feel comfortable and at ease when visiting our brands," said Kevin Kormondy, Chief Executive Officer of FullSpeed Automotive. "Our new store designs offer all of that and more. We're completely innovating the industry with an all-new look and feel while elevating the guest experience and providing fast but quality service. The design and guest experience communicate excellence, sophistication, and quality workmanship. We look forward to testing this year and rolling out systemwide at the start of 2023."

The new instantly identifiable look is a departure from the typical design of many oil change facilities that are hard to differentiate. Square footage of the new models will vary depending on real estate as the model is extremely flexible to fit existing storefronts of varying sizes, but all new units coming out of the ground will consist of approximately 1200-1500 total square feet with three express bays. As land and construction costs continue to rise, the new models prove immensely valuable as they fit on smaller property sizes and are value engineered, drastically reducing costs.

"While customer experience is at the forefront of every strategic decision, we anticipate the flexible, new store models to be a real source of attraction for eager and sophisticated franchisees who want to bring our brands to their region of choice across the U.S.," said Ron Stilwell, Chief Development Officer of FullSpeed Automotive. "When franchising, it's critically important to ensure that the cost of build works well with the economic model and provides a great ROI for years to come. We feel we've achieved that with these new prototypes, saving money and construction costs while maximizing operational efficiencies to drive franchisee profitability."

FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with 70+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry.

For more information on FullSpeed Automotive and the company's flagship brands, visit greasemonkeyfranchise.com and speedeeoilfranchise.com or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive® is a leading automotive aftermarket services platform offering oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 730-plus franchised and company-owned locations provide density in high growth markets. The company's flagship brands include Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®. In 2022, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, go to fullspeedautomotive.com .

