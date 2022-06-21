Scorpion Partners with DUI Defense Lawyers Association (DUIDLA)

DUIDLA Members Will Have Direct Access To Technology And Educational Resources To Help Grow Their DUI Law Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, today announced a three-year partnership with the DUI Defense Lawyers Association (DUIDLA), whose members consist of solo attorneys and law firms that practice DUI (driving under the influence) law.

As part of the three-year partnership, Scorpion will provide DUIDLA resources, including Webinars about relevant marketing trends and best practices, articles outlining digital marketing recommendations, and content offering perspectives about industry trends, among others.

"Scorpion is excited to help DUIDLA members identify the right digital technology, branding and marketing, as well as customer relationship management strategies to grow their businesses," said Darrin Sennott, Senior Vice President, Regional Sales, Scorpion. "Within our areas of expertise, we are offering the technology, tools and services that will enable DUIDLA members' businesses to thrive."

"Scorpion knows how best to fuse technology and marketing to grow a local business," said Harley O Wagner, President Emeritus of DUIDLA. "Equally as important, Scorpion has shown itself to demonstrate extraordinary care for, and consideration of, the complex needs of those who practice DUI Law, which will greatly benefit DUIDLA members."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/.

