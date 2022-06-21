Neurovation Labs Awarded Additional Air Force Phase II Contract Worth $1.25M to Develop Tools to Mitigate PTSD and Other Brain Traumas

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovation Labs, Inc., a biotechnology company developing the first objective diagnostic and companion treatment for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), today announced that it has been awarded a second U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct to Phase II contract through AFWERX and Air Force Research Lab (AFRL). This contract follows a Phase I contract in December 2019 and a Phase II contract in June 2020, where the company gained the sponsorship of the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) 24th Special Operations Wing to continue development of the PTSD diagnostic and treatment. This Phase II contract will significantly accelerate the development of these pivotal healthcare technologies, as well as explore expansion into detecting Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), including mild TBI (mTBI).

Two of the most significant issues affecting long-term soldier health are TBI and PTSD, which often occur together. In fact, after a trauma, over one-third of soldiers with TBI also have concurrent PTSD. Civilians are impacted as well, with 8-10% of the U.S. population suffering from PTSD, caused by accidents, assaults, natural disasters, and other traumas, and many more suffering from TBI. Meanwhile, brain trauma is closely tied to homelessness, joblessness, drug misuse, and a staggering suicide rate.

Neurovation Labs is addressing critical shortcomings in brain trauma healthcare by assessing and targeting underlying biomarkers. The company's first two products focus on PTSD, which is currently poorly diagnosed using subjective symptom checklists and then treated by off-target, ineffective drugs or by various cognitive therapies. Neurovation Labs is targeting a localized protein increase in the brain to develop the first diagnostic brain scan and companion medication for the disorder. With this Phase II contract, the company will be extending use of its diagnostic platform to detect mTBI before outward behavioral symptoms manifest.

"We are incredibly excited to continue our work with AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force on the development of our brain trauma healthcare platform," stated CEO Dr. Jennifer Perusini. "This partnership not only validates the need for our products but also ensures we are providing solutions that fit within both civilian and military healthcare systems. Our goal at Neurovation Labs is to revolutionize mental healthcare for everyone, with a precision molecular approach."

Prior to this AFWERX contract, the company was a finalist in the U.S. Army xTechSearch 5 competition and participated in the xTech Accelerator powered by FedTech. In total, Neurovation Labs has received over $2.25 million in awards and contracts from the U.S. military.

Neurovation Labs is a biotechnology company revolutionizing the way mental health disorders are diagnosed and treated, focusing on PTSD and other brain traumas. Founded in 2016, the company is leveraging a major brain biomarker discovery to develop two products for PTSD: (1) a molecular diagnostic and (2) a companion targeted treatment. Both products are in preclinical development and have the potential to transform brain trauma healthcare.

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the AFRL, a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 22.1, the Air Force has begun offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program that is faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations.

