Inspired Spine Announces Completion of over 1500 OLLIF (Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion) Procedures

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Spine reached the milestone of completing 1,500 Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedures. This minimally invasive surgical technique is designed to improve the performance of lumbar interbody fusions by delivering superior outcomes including less patient recovery time and minimal blood loss, while requiring a procedure duration as short as 30 minutes.

The OLLIF procedure is a minimally invasive lumbar fusion technique that employs an incision of 15mm, produces up to 90% less blood loss than a traditional fusion, and requires no muscle detachment to access the disc space.

Many patients are ambulatory within two hours after surgery and are often discharged the same day. No deep infections have occurred during the first 1,500 procedures.

Inspired Spine has published 8 peer reviewed studies (6 of which are related to the OLLIF procedure). One study that has been published and presented at meetings has demonstrated that, due to its reduced surgical time and shorter required hospital stay duration, the OLLIF procedure has saved hospitals an average of US$9500 per case while improving patient outcomes.

Inspired Spine has also developed two derivative lumbar fusion techniques from the OLLIF approach: 1) MIS-DLIF and 2) MIS-DTIF (Each have a published peer review study). MIS-DLIF is intended to allow minimally invasive lumbar fusions to be successfully performed at L5-S1, overcoming the obstacles presented by the ala of the sacrum and the iliac crest. MIS-DTIF is designed to allow minimally invasive fusion of the thoracic levels of the spine, eliminating the risks associated with traditional thoracic approaches. Inspired Spine is the only provider they are aware of in the country who performs this procedure.

Inspired Spine is a Minnesota based, innovative total spine health company, that offers procedures that optimize the way lumbar fusions are performed and give patients chronic back pain relief. Inspired Spine methods result in less recovery time, less blood loss, and a procedure time as low as 30 minutes. Patients travel from all over the country to receive this revolutionary care. Inspired Spine also holds training labs throughout the year where surgeons come in from around the world to learn this minimally invasive procedure and bring it back to their practices.

