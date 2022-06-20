McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Bringing Class Action Lawsuit Against California State University Over Alleged Wage Disparities

National Law Firm Hosting Press Conference on June 22, 2022, to Expose These Issues

ONTARIO, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a law firm specializing in representing clients nationwide in Employment Law cases, Racial & Economic Justice matters, and Class Actions – is holding a press conference to discuss a new class action lawsuit it will be filing the morning of June 22, 2022 against California State University (CSU) on behalf of women and people of color who have been underpaid in comparison to their male or white counterparts. The press conference will be held June 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PST at 3281 E Guasti Rd #100, Ontario, CA 91761.

McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP) (PRNewswire)

A study released in May 2022 by the California State University Employees Union revealed a major wage disparity among CSU employees. According to the study, white women were paid roughly five percent less than white men, POC men made about three percent less, and POC women were harmed the most with a staggering seven percent disparity when compared to white men. This study was partially built using findings from a previous report compiled by Mercer, a consulting firm who worked with the state to complete the study. Mercer's report determined CSU did not have a consistent procedure regarding the awarding of promotions and raises, leaving these decisions entirely up to supervisors with biases.

In Mercer's report, the firm recommended a massive $287 million to correct salaries. Current legislative budgets have set aside $100 million for a salary study and only $100 million to increase salaries.

MWA Partner and Leader of the Racial & Economic Justice Practice Group Joseph L. Richardson and the class action representative will speak at the press conference, outlining the allegedly unfair pay structure that affects CSU employees who are women or people of color, especially Black and Latino employees. "At MWA, we've just celebrated the 'official' end to the shameful history of slavery in our country on Juneteenth. But there is clearly still so much work to be done. This study has revealed facts, not conjectures," remarks Richardson, "It's finally proven what so many have always claimed and fought against: discriminatory practices are alive and well at CSU. MWA intends to continue the fight for true equality, and we will not stop until we've reached that goal."

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

Media Contact: dct@mccunewright.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP