InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Dashboards (FMB-116)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect the vehicle dashboard while a passenger rests his feet," said an inventor, from Bakerfield, Calif., "so I invented the DASH MAT. My design could provide a more comfortable and stress-free ride."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to rest the feet on a vehicle's dashboard. In doing so, it ensures that the dashboard is protected against dirt and damage. It also enhances comfort and relaxation for the passenger. As a result, it could make traveling more enjoyable. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for vehicle owners and travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp