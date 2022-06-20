InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Beach Blankets (FMB-104)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified beach blanket to help keep personal belongings safe and accessible while relaxing at the beach," said an inventor, from Riverbank, Calif., "so I invented the BEACH BUDDY. My design can also be used during the coronavirus pandemic to help with social distancing at the beach."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved blanket for beach goers. In doing so, it helps to keep belongings safe and away from the sand. It also enables users to keep a safe distance between beach neighbors. As a result, it provides added comfort, security and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for beach goers, outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

