GLOBE LIFE HELPS MAKE TOMORROW BETTER FOR LEND A HAND BAHAMAS

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Liberty National Division raised $66,036 as part of their inaugural Make Tomorrow Better Award competition, with all proceeds going to Lend a Hand Bahamas. The competition, which ran throughout May 2022, challenged Liberty National Division Agency Owners to drive donations, culminating in the final amount being presented on June 3 at the Company's annual Convention in Nassau, Bahamas.

This year's competition was won by the Angela Hanson Agencies of Alabama and Georgia, which raised $12,145.

"I'm proud to be a part of an organization that always challenges us to make a positive impact," Hanson said. "I had full faith my team would step up because I see every day just how committed they are."

This first-ever Make Tomorrow Better Award donation will support Lend a Hand Bahamas' service programs, as well as a 4,800-square-foot community center that will feature a STEM Lab, Computer Room, Reading Room, Recording Studio, and Culinary Training Kitchen.

"We honor and thank Globe Life Liberty National Division for their generosity," said Shelagh Farrington-Pritchard, Volunteer Treasurer and Director, Lend a Hand Bahamas. "Their amazing donation will help us with our community center in Nassau, send kids to camp, and equip students with school supplies. Together we will continue to dream big, bigger and better."

Lend a Hand Bahamas works to nurture and implement community development efforts focused on sustainability and resiliency in Bahamian communities through enhanced collaboration with local, national, and global nonprofits, corporations, foundations, and individuals.

"We recognize the invaluable impact Lend a Hand Bahamas makes on the community and are grateful to have partnered with them to help Make Tomorrow Better for so many," said Steve DiChiaro, Liberty National Division CEO.

Globe Life strives to Make Tomorrow Better in the places we live, work, and visit. We make a promise to leave each place better than when we arrived.

About Globe Life:

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life is the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the U.S. (as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence) and has more life insurance policyholders than any other insurance company. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Company, Liberty National Life, and United American. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com .

