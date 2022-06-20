Bluum CEO Erez Pikar Honored as EY Pacific Southwest Entrepreneur of the Year

PHOENIX, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, announced Friday that its CEO, Erez Pikar, was named an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) "Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Pacific Southwest Award" winner. EY US's "Entrepreneur Of The Year Award" is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies worldwide.

An independent panel of judges selected Pikar based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. As a Pacific Southwest award winner, the Bluum CEO will now be eligible to be selected by the independent national panel of judges for the national and global awards.

"It is an incredible honor to win this award," Pikar said. " I was humbled to stand on stage with this amazing group of entrepreneurs, and I hope that all of us at Bluum can live up to the high standards of societal impact and financial success set by previous winners. This award will be shared with the remarkable team at Bluum because they all make the impossible seem just around the corner."

Under Pikar's leadership, Bluum was named to the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies," CRN's "Tech Elite 250" list, as well as one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News. The company's growth has occurred through mergers and acquisitions, as well as organically, more than tripling revenue and assets over the past three years.

Pikar now joins former "Entrepreneur Of The Year" honorees such as Noom's Saeju Jeong, Starbucks' Howard Schultz, Vitamix's Jodi Berg, LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman and Chobani's Hamdi Ulukaya on the winners' list.

To learn more about Bluum's CEO and the award, please visit https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/pacific-southwest/overview.

