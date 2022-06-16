Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. Announces Expansion Plans

Expanded services will be offered in 13 states, to meet growing healthcare demand for home care services

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. (IHCS), the nation's leading independent administrator of Home Health, Durable Medical Equipment and Home Infusion benefits, has announced plans for continued national expansion.

The announcement comes as studies demonstrate a growing reliance on home-based healthcare services and a dramatic increase in the prevalence of homebound older adults who require access to care. In addition, it has been shown that our country's diverse Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid and commercial patient populations all greatly benefit from fully-customized and coordinated care management programs, like those provided by IHCS.

Founded in 2015, IHCS currently serves the home care needs of more than 2.2 million patients through partnerships with managed care organizations and risk bearing provider organizations across the nation. As a result of the continued expansion, the company anticipates serving more than 3 million patient lives under a value-based model by the end of 2023.

Through an integrated care model, IHCS provides services to enhance the lives of patients. By removing unnecessary and historically discriminatory healthcare challenges for homebound individuals and by embracing value-based contracting, IHCS is creating a new standard of long-term and socially-determined care.

"IHCS was created to better meet the needs of the managed care industry. Our model is replicable, scalable, and offers a single point-of-contact for patients, health plans, and providers," said Jorge Pereda, CEO and Co-Founder. "By reducing the complexity of a fragmented home care system, we are demonstrating improved patient outcomes and industry-leading patient and client satisfaction."

As the home care industry continues to evolve, IHCS is focusing their expansion beyond core service offerings and now include practitioner-level and socially-determined care coordination.

"We continue to exceed stakeholder expectations by furthering upon our contractual commitments and positively impacting our partners' total cost of patient care. Our ability to coordinate a multi-faceted home care offering, in an expedited fashion, enables the safe and timely discharge of patients and ensures improved experiences and outcomes," said Paul Pino, Chief Development & Analytics Officer and Co-Founder.

IHCS adheres to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) evidence-based guidelines and all state and federal regulations. For more information on IHCS, their seamless care outcomes, or clinical cost-savings guidelines, visit ihcscorp.com.

About Integrated Home Care Services, Inc.

Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS), the nation's leading independent home care benefits administrator, offers a value-based, fully integrated home care model for managed care organizations. Our unique model improves care quality and coordination for over 2 million members, while reducing administrative costs by managing key functions such as network development, management, and credentialing, utilization management, and claims. For more information on IHCS, please visit ihcscorp.com.

