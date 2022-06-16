Armory Launches Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service Product

Service allows developers to focus on building code rather than deploying it

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory, the continuous deployment (CD) company empowering development teams to easily, reliably, safely and continuously deploy software at any scale, has announced general availability of Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service . The product delivers declarative deployments across multiple environments that support advanced progressive strategies, allowing developers to focus on building great code rather than deploying it, enhancing their customers' experience and avoiding outages.

"Our goal is to give companies a solution that's simple to use but will grow with them as complexity increases," said Jim Douglas , Armory president and CEO. "The new product enables development teams to confidently deploy their software every time without worrying about reliability and security."

Operational downtime can result in hundreds of thousands of lost revenue for many companies. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service prevents this type of loss, both as a standalone product for cloud-first companies and as an extension of a leading Continuous Delivery (CD) solution — Spinnaker™. Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service provides easy-to-use, environment-specific controls and advanced deployment strategies such as blue/green and canary to specify how much traffic is exposed to new changes and when to automatically roll back if needed.

This enables development teams to automatically and continuously verify a service is healthy before routing all traffic to the new version, limiting risk exposure, avoiding outages and protecting the customer experience.

Upwave, a marketing analytics company, has embraced Armory's new product . Previously, Upwave leaders said CD solutions were too cost-prohibitive and too heavy-weight for the relatively small company but decided to implement the new Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service because of its scalability. Upwave has since enabled continuous deployment and increased to over 100 deployments per week with a mean lead time of less than 20 minutes.

"The main benefit is that we have converged on a simpler model of continuous integration/continuous deployment, enabling us to do more. It's easier, it's simpler, and we have more functionality," said Christopher Baldwin , chief architect, Upwave . "Simply put, it raises the bar for quality across our engineering organization as a whole. Isn't that part of the software development dream?"

About Armory

Armory makes continuous deployment achievable and effortless, at any scale, for all developers. Easy-to-use continuous deployment solutions eliminate the need to migrate away from existing tools and minimize disruptions to an existing software delivery lifecycle. Developers can easily and confidently deploy updates that improve and protect their customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners. Learn more at www.armory.io .

