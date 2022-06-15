Kemin Industries Introduces Luxiva™ Hemp CBD Distillates

Company expands portfolio with line of high-quality, USDA-certified organic, fully traceable, U.S.-grown hemp CBD distillates for use in health and wellness products

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, announced the launch of Luxiva™ hemp cannabidiol (CBD) distillates. The line includes two hemp CBD distillates that are farmed and produced in America's heartland and are United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-certified organic.

"The Kemin team is excited to announce that Luxiva hemp CBD distillates are now available to help our customers elevate their health and wellness innovation products," said Tyler Holstein, Global Product Manager, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "The line includes two new products that are USDA-certified organic and fully traceable to hemp farms in the Midwest United States. Kemin ingredients are made in facilities with third-party GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification and products that conform to the law and requirements governing hemp to help customers get new products to market quickly. They provide the added benefit of certification by a credible source—something that CBD consumers look for when making their purchase decisions."

The U.S. retail hemp-cannabidiol (CBD) market is booming, currently valued at USD$803 million, with growth expected to reach USD$1.2 billion by 2023, according to Nutrition Business Journal.1

Kemin Luxiva™ Full Spectrum CBD Distillates are organic, hemp-based ingredient solutions that have been developed for the U.S. and global health and wellness markets.

New product offerings include:

Luxiva ™ Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Distillate (0.3%) – a USDA-certified organic hemp extract of the stems, leaves and flower of Cannabis Sativa , contains a minimum of 60% CBD content with a total THC content of less than 0.3%.

Luxiva™ Full Spectrum Cannabidiol (CBD) Distillate (0.1%) – a USDA-certified organic hemp extract of the stems, leaves and flower of Cannabis Sativa, contains a minimum of 60% CBD content with a total THC content of less than 0.1%.

Key benefits include:

Fully traceable hemp grown in the U.S.

Clean/green extraction process

Natural, USDA-certified organic

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Vegan

Kosher

Supported by Kemin Technical Service Team

"For more than 25 years, Kemin has gained a reputation as a leader in the global health and wellness marketplace by being a trusted, science-backed and quality ingredient supplier," said Holstein. "Our customers can depend on Kemin to provide superior botanical ingredients from plant experts known for outstanding quality, science and technical support. With all these benefits, we're excited to offer these new hemp CBD solutions and to give our customers peace of mind when buying high-quality Luxiva hemp ingredients from Kemin."

To learn more about the Kemin portfolio of organic, hemp-based ingredients and shaping a better future through sustainable solutions, please visit www.kemin.com/luxiva.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.





