Family Tree Unifies Portfolio of Leading Private Care Brands Under One Name

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genova Health, a premier provider of concierge-level caregiving, private nursing, and care management services, today announced that its family of brands, including Family Tree In-Home Care, Evergreen Private Care, HomeCare of the Rockies, and Accountable Aging Care Management, are unifying under the new brand Family Tree Private Care. The rebrand is effective immediately in the company's North Texas and Southeast Texas Regions and will be effective in the company's Central Texas and Colorado Regions in the coming months.

"Building on the strength of our legacy brands, our unification as Family Tree Private Care is transformational for our team and vital to our vision of building a full-service offering in the home for every stage of the aging journey," says Daniel Gottschalk, President, Family Tree Private Care. "We are incredibly humbled to have been operating and now finally uniting such renowned brands and know that a cohesive experience will better serve our clients, care providers, and community."

In less than five years, the company has acquired over a dozen in-home care, private nursing and care management companies making Family Tree Private Care one of the industry's largest providers of premium private pay care. More than just a name change, the unification also involves integrating three operational systems and the creation of a new brand identity including a new logo and color palette.

"We believe our community has long needed a leader in exceptional curated care to emerge, and for the past decade, our team has worked tirelessly to fill that void," said Alex Bonetti, Founder and CEO, Family Tree Private Care. "I could not be prouder to align our private nursing, caregiving, and care management service lines with a single identity that emphasizes our commitment to high-quality private care and represents our purpose of Transforming the Aging Experience."

All services provided through Family Tree legacy brands remain available, and clients and partners can continue to count on the same exceptional care and the same compassionate people.

Founded in 2011, Family Tree Private Care provides a premier private care experience for long-term aging at home. With offices throughout Texas and Colorado, the company provides professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services to help seniors live well at home for every stage of the aging journey.

