Couchbase Named One of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced it was named among this year's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine. Couchbase placed 72nd in this prestigious list, which is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over one million employee survey responses. In the survey, 93% of Couchbase employees said it is a great place to work, compared to an average of 57% at a typical U.S. company.

"This recognition validates how Team Couchbase both creates value and in turn is valued, no matter what comes our way," said Matt Cain, president and CEO of Couchbase. "I'm proud of our team for living our values to make tomorrow better than today for customers, partners and each other. I believe this will be a landmark year for Couchbase and look forward to continually growing our organization globally while sustaining our world class culture."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization headquartered in the Bay Area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible, and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Bay Area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

