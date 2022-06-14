Windsor Communities Ranks in Top Three in the Nation for Online Reputation in the Apartment Industry

ATLANTA , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor ranked among the top three multifamily managers in the nation for online reputation in the 2022 Division I ORA® Power Ranking – Top 10 of the NMHC Top 50 Largest Apartment Managers by J Turner Research. The annual Division I Ranking features the top managers in the National Multifamily Housing Council Top 50 list based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) Score – the multifamily industry standard to measure a property/company's online reputation. Windsor scored a companywide ORA® of 84.45 as of April 2022 while simultaneously significantly increasing its portfolio size since 2021.

J Turner's ORA® Power Ranking is based on extensive monthly research of the lifetime reviews of over 128,000 properties across review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). It is an independent ranking; a property or management company does not have to be a client to qualify.

Windsor has significantly improved its ORA score. Since January 2022, 67% of the company's total review volume comprises five-star reviews. More than 50% of Windsor properties saw an average increase in ORA of three points. Overall, the average Windsor community saw an increase of 0.89 in ORA, four times better than the national average increase of 0.22. In the 2022 State ORA Power Ranking announced in April – Top 10 properties in the 50 States and D.C.—Windsor had a top property in five states (Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington). In the 2021 Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking – an annual ranking of the top properties based on their online reputation – 31 Windsor properties made the cut, as compared to 9 properties in the 2020 Elite 1% ranking, making it a 244% increase.

"At Windsor Communities, we believe that home is more than where you live," said Tom Sloan, President, Windsor Property Management. "Our associates work tirelessly to provide residents with experiences that go above and beyond, fulfilling our company's mission. The fact that this recognition comes directly from resident feedback is an amazing testament to our efforts to create communities where people truly feel cared for.

"Windsor's success in the Division Ranking is a testament to a company's single-minded focus on using data and personalized training to gather insightful feedback from residents, develop workable action plans, and monitor progress at each step. It is very impressive that a company has grown the way Windsor has while continuing to maintain excellence in customer service, which has led to residents sharing their appreciation online as five-star reviews," commented Joseph Batdorf, president of J Turner Research.

Windsor credits its focus on data as one of the driving factors in improving its online reputation. The company solicited and received genuine feedback that helped develop action plans of how they could improve their customer service and focus on the needs of the resident. With the added information, by combining the right technology with the human touch, Windsor has improved service and changed the way it does business.

"The ability to easily monitor progress has been key to our improvements in online reputation. Using the J Turner dashboard to proactively monitor customer sentiment, associates are able to see their commitment to our customers reflected in their online reputation scores. Additionally, our teams have greatly benefitted from J Turner Research's training program, offering customized learning opportunities on topics that matter most to our associates," says Jamie Gorski, Chief Experience Officer at Windsor Communities.

About J Turner Research

J Turner Research is an independent research company focused exclusively on the multifamily industry for almost two decades. It is the only company to monitor the online reviews and ratings of 128,000+ properties nationwide. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score, which serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure, benchmark, and compare a property/company's online reputation. The company is the national leader in enhancing resident satisfaction through intelligent resident and prospect survey programs, quantifiable action plans, customized training, and review response service. For more information, visit www.jturnerresearch.com.

About GID/Windsor Communities

GID, a vertically integrated real estate company, owns and operates over 46,000 multifamily units across the United States. Windsor Communities, the firm's in-house property management arm, has achieved a long-standing reputation in the property management industry and is continuously recognized for its top-rated customer service, established and successful ESG standards, cutting-edge technology, notable marketing, and outstanding maintenance services.

